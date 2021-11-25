Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,137,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 163,272 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.42% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $16,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $726.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

