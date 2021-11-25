Invesco Ltd. Buys 6,603 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.04% of James River Group worth $14,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in James River Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,914 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,361,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,074,000 after acquiring an additional 883,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,728,000 after acquiring an additional 747,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,011,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JRVR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

JRVR opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.37. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $56.10.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. James River Group’s payout ratio is -29.48%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

