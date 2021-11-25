Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,536 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.68% of Vector Group worth $14,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 62.2% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vector Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $652.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VGR shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

