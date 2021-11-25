Invesco Ltd. Has $14.51 Million Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,299,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 257,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.03% of Extreme Networks worth $14,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXTR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 817,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of EXTR opened at $13.58 on Thursday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $703,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

