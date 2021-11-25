Invesco Ltd. Has $14.79 Million Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 793.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.43% of Cassava Sciences worth $14,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,488,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,031,000 after acquiring an additional 52,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 70,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 215,686 shares during the last quarter. 27.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAVA shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average is $70.37. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

