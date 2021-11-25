Invesco Ltd. Has $15.25 Million Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 111.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,680 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.40% of iHeartMedia worth $15,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 22,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,880,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.92.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

