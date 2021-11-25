Invesco Ltd. Has $15.57 Million Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 922,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.46% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $15,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 13.5% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,054,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,627,000 after buying an additional 1,194,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after buying an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 32.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,792,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after buying an additional 436,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 614.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 825,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 387.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 472,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 375,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TRQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

TRQ opened at $14.84 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $622.79 million during the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.