Invesco Ltd. Has $16.43 Million Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,415 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 145,972 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.31% of Customers Bancorp worth $16,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 110,517 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $2,992,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $846,226.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,949,318 in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.62. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $61.48.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

