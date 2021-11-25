Invesco Ltd. Has $16.76 Million Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.76% of Genesco worth $16,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Genesco by 627.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after acquiring an additional 559,545 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 888,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after acquiring an additional 140,622 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after acquiring an additional 120,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genesco by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,682,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GCO opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.16. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $73.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

GCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

