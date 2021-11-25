Invesco Ltd. Makes New $16.67 Million Investment in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 395,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.66% of MediaAlpha as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,435,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,945,000 after acquiring an additional 317,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after acquiring an additional 457,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,226,000 after buying an additional 218,972 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,078,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 509,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,444,000 after buying an additional 64,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.54. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $70.33.

In related news, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,342,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $34,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,480 shares of company stock worth $2,061,131 over the last ninety days. 10.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.