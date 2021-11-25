Invesco Ltd. Purchases 157,632 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.02% of Conn’s worth $15,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Conn’s by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Conn’s by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Conn’s by 1,080.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,483,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conn's alerts:

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.52. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Miller sold 52,949 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $1,345,434.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Conn’s Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.