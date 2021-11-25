Invesco Ltd. Purchases 262,566 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196,657 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $15,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at about $448,501,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 44.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,130,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,355,000 after buying an additional 8,040,291 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,081,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,858,000 after buying an additional 7,244,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 48.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,415,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,666,000 after buying an additional 1,120,831 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,510,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,876,000 after buying an additional 969,980 shares during the period.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

