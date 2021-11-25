Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 1,447.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,542 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Open Lending worth $14,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after buying an additional 1,472,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,281 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 106.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,275,000 after purchasing an additional 901,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

In related news, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $9,219,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $849,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,876 shares of company stock worth $14,828,654. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

LPRO opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.29. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.