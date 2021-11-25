Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.12% of Hibbett Sports worth $16,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 689.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 731.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $92.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.90. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.17 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

In related news, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.