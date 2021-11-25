Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Money Design Co. Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 5.3% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $63,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $398.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $294.59 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

