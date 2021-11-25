Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lifted by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 7.0% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $46,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $398.76. 46,954,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,301,910. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $294.59 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

