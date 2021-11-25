Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,428 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.29% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $61,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQI opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

