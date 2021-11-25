Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 220,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period.

OMFL opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48.

