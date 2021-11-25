Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.42% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCT opened at $151.59 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $109.35 and a twelve month high of $156.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.82.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

