Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for GoodRx (GDRX)

11/18/2021 – GoodRx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

11/15/2021 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – GoodRx had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $56.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – GoodRx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

10/1/2021 – GoodRx had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.49 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 669,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029,875.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $302,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and sold 1,135,886 shares valued at $48,935,998. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,628,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,657,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,171,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

