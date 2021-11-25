Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Shawcor (SCL)

Shawcor (TSE: SCL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/12/2021 – Shawcor had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.75 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Shawcor had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$7.25 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Shawcor had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50.

10/11/2021 – Shawcor was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

Shares of SCL traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.76. 192,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,899. Shawcor Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.81 and a 1-year high of C$7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$335.48 million and a PE ratio of 9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.46.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

