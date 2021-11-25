Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) recently:

11/20/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

11/18/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

11/4/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

11/2/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $117.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $163.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $119.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $99.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

10/14/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

10/14/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/8/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

9/30/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,552. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.87. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,987 shares of company stock worth $1,464,188. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,290,000 after acquiring an additional 542,972 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,569,000 after acquiring an additional 417,415 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,473,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after acquiring an additional 316,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

