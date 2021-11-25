Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Buys 3,404 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,956 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after purchasing an additional 467,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,890,000 after purchasing an additional 340,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1,176.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 298,946 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,531 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,730 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

