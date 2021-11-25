Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Position in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) by 585.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,700 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned approximately 0.31% of 1847 Goedeker worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Albert Fouerti acquired 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $973,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1847 Goedeker stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $240.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). 1847 Goedeker had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

