Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Increases Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned about 0.06% of B&G Foods worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 10.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.34.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

