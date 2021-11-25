Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $116.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.19 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.04 and its 200 day moving average is $138.59.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

