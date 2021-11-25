Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 0.9% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD opened at $70.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

