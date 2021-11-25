Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.99

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.81. Iochpe-Maxion shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iochpe-Maxion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Iochpe-Maxion alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in automotive business. The company involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components, and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment is the production and sale a wide range of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Iochpe-Maxion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iochpe-Maxion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.