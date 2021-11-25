IoTeX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $139.93 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and approximately $139.93 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.95 or 0.00357805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.17 or 0.00237755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012475 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.