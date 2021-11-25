iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Lifted by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77,381 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.28% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $42,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ TLT opened at $146.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.46. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $160.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.