iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,624 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.10. 7,692,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

