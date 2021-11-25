iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Increased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average is $76.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

