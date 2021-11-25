iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Decreased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419,479 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 8.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $75.10. 7,692,345 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

