iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869,818 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after buying an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after buying an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,116,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,437. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.66 and its 200 day moving average is $115.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

