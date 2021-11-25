iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Hatton Consulting Inc.

Hatton Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 12.5% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $113.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

