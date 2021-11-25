iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,301,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,588 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.55% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $493,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 101,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 517,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,285 shares during the period. Hatton Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 146,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $6,856,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,116,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,437. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.66 and a 200 day moving average of $115.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

