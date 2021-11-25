iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 16.9% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $37,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $113.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

