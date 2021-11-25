iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 2.4% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.94. 403,612 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.87.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.