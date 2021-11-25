iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,739 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

EFAV stock opened at $75.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.87. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

