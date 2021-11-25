iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 96.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103,943 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 3.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,425,000 after acquiring an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:VLUE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.85. 965,992 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.70. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.