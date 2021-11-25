iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDR. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $27.14.

