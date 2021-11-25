iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,432 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 15.46% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $22,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of JKL opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.85. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $177.84.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.