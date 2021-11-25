iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

