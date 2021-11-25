iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,119 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA opened at $79.26 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

