iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,636. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.38 and a 200 day moving average of $161.69. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $138.34 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

