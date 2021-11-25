iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $305.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,591. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

