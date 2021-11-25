iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $231.58 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.32 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.26 and a 200 day moving average of $225.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

