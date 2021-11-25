iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $121.61 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.93 and a 1-year high of $123.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

