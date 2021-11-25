iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,455 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.43 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

