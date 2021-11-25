iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,608 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.2% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $286.45. The stock had a trading volume of 804,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,379. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $216.18 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.91.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

